From 'Pink' To 'Thappad': Here Are Taapsee Pannu's Films With A Social Message

Taapsee Pannu is known as one of the most influential actors of Bollywood for her bold and courageous roles in different films. She is a strong-headed person in real life too and that has been quite evident in her interviews with the media. Her bold and fierce attitude works like magic for her characters that she portrays in movies because she chooses equally challenging and inspirational roles. Here are some of the most influential films of Taapsee Pannu that send out a strong message.

Taapsee Pannu's most influential films

Pink

Pink also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. The film Pink is about a group of girls who try to file an FIR against a politician’s nephew. It sends out a strong and influential message regarding the molestation and other sexual harassments that women face, in their day-to-day lives.

Naam Shabana

The movie Naam Shabana stars Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The film is about a girl who joins the intelligence agency in order to avenge the death of her friend, who is killed by a few gangsters while they eve tease her.

Mulk

Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk was directed by Anubhav Sinha. Taapsee Pannu was seen as a lawyer in the film which was based on a real-life story. It revolved around the struggles of a Muslim family from a Hindu majority town who struggle to reclaim their honour after a member of their family gets into terrorism.

Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh was another inspiration film starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie was based on a real-life story of the Shooter Dadis of India. The film sent out a message to the world saying that the women of our society, irrespective of their age, can pursue any dream, they desire for.

Thappad

Thappad was Taapsee Pannu’s recently released film, directed by Anubhav Sinha. The fictional film followed the life of a woman who gets slapped by her husband, in a fit of rage. This one slap costs her husband to bring their marriage on stake as Amruta his wife, drags him to court and files a divorce, sending out a strong statement regarding domestic violence faced by women in our society.

