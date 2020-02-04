Taapsee Pannu Style File: When She Looked Drop-dead Gorgeous In Black

Taapsee Pannu is one of the female actors who is widely appreciated for her efforts and skills. The actor does not post many fashion-related pictures on her Instagram handle. However, she is still followed by fashion enthusiasts around the country. Have a look at a few pictures where Taapsee Pannu can be seen wearing black in the right manner.

Taapsee Pannu in black outfits

1. Taapsee Pannu can be seen pulling off a casual black look here. She is wearing a complete black outfit with a shimmery jacket. Her hair has been left open with fluffy curls. The jacket is a special element that completes this look.

2. Taapsee Pannu is pulling off a traditional black look here. She is wearing a black outfit that has a golden design over it. She can also be seen with traditional stone earrings in the picture. Her hair has been left with curls while the little black bindi adds a more traditional look to her attire.

3. Taapsee Pannu is wearing a complete black formal outfit here. She can be seen wearing a leather pencil skirt in the picture. She has paired the skirt with a sheer material top which has a bow tie. She has also added a pair of glasses to complete the formal look. Her makeup has been kept minimum while her hair has been left open and straight.

4. Taapsee Pannu is pulling off a red carpet look in this picture. She is wearing a cropped blouse which has coloured design all over it. She is wearing a skirt with a blouse which has a knee-high slit. She has added a jacket to her look while the pencil heels add a classy look. Her hair has been tied back with properly done makeup.

Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

