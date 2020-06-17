Taapsee Pannu's 'Jeene Nahi Dunga' & Other South Indian Movies Dubbed In Hindi

Taapsee Pannu is an Indian actor who acts in multilingual films. The Thappad actor started her film journey from the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. She predominantly worked in South Indian films before making her debut in Bollywood with Chashme Baddoor. In the recent few years, Taapsee has been immensely loved for her Hindi roles in films like Baby, Naam Shabana, Pink, Badla, The Ghazi Attack, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh and the recent being Thappad.

While she is best known for her South Indian movies like Aadukalam, Vastadu Naa Raju, Mr Perfect, Arrambam. One of her massively popular film was opposite Ravi Teja in the movie Daruvu which became massively famous as a Hindi dubbed movie on Television. Check out the other Hindi dubbed South Indian movies which were massively popular amongst the television viewers.

Taapsee Pannu's South films dubbed in Hindi

Jeene Nahi Dunga - Daruvu (Sound Of Mass)

Daruvu is a Ravi Teja and Taapsee starrer action comedy movie which was released in 2012. The movie was extremely famous amongst the television viewers as it was one of the most re-run Hindi dubbed films. The original film in Telugu is called Daruvu while its Hindi dubbing is named as Jeene Nahi Dunga. The movie also saw an Odia remake which was named as Ashok Samrat.

Makkhi- Eega

The Tamil movie called Eega featured Nani, Samantha and Kannada superstar Sudeep in the main roles. The movie was dubbed in Hindi and was called Makkhi which is the real meaning of the Tamil word Eega. The movie was also released in 2012 and is one of the acclaimed and superhit movies buy Telugu director S. S. Rajamouli. The movie was simultaneously filmed in Tamil and Telugu however it was dubbed in Hindi as Makkhi.

Ragada - Ragada

Ragada is a Telugu movie which was dubbed in Hindi and was aired on television with the same film title. The 2010 action movie starred Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, Anushka Shetty, and Priyamani in main roles. The name of the movie Ragada itself means Fight and the movie was a full-blown action film with the Telugu favourite superstar, the film was immensely loved in the dubbed version as well. It was dubbed into Tamil as Vambu but was released in 2011.

Shivaji - Sivaji: The Boss

The Rajnikanth starrer movie Sivaji: The Boss is a Tamil action movie made by S. Shankar. The popular movie was not just famous in the South, but it was immensely loved by the whole country. The movie was dubbed in Hindi where it was known as the Sivaji the Boss or simply Shivaji. The Hindi dubbing was released in 2010 whereas the original Tamil movie was actually released in 2007. The movie also featured Shriya Saran, with Suman, Vivek, Manivannan and Raghuvaran playing pivotal roles.

