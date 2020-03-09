Taapsee Pannu's Love For Nature Is Evident In THESE Pictures

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented and inspirational actors of Bollywood. She is known for her unconventional acting and bold role choices. The actor is praised and acclaimed for performances in the movie like Baby, Pink, Saand Ki Aankh and Badla. Reports suggest that she loves nature and its beauty. This is also evident from some of the social media posts that she shares. Have a look:
Dear Kashmir,
You truly proved to be “Paradise” for me. Lost and found wali feeling became beautiful courtesy you. Phir milenge...... agli baar jab mausam thoda behtar hoga!
Love
Rumi ❤️
#Manmarziyaan
#Kashmir
#FilmWrap
When in Kashmir don’t forget to capture your “ये हसीन वादियाँ .... ये खुला आसमान” moment .....
That feeling when you see the clouds part and make way for sunshine ....
#Life #Happiness #NeverSayNever
