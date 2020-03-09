Taapsee Pannu's Love For Nature Is Evident In THESE Pictures

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented and inspirational actors of Bollywood. She is known for her unconventional acting and bold role choices. The actor is praised and acclaimed for performances in the movie like Baby, Pink, Saand Ki Aankh and Badla. Reports suggest that she loves nature and its beauty. This is also evident from some of the social media posts that she shares. Have a look:

Taapsee Pannu is in love with nature; here's proof

Taapsee loves nature and this picture along with her caption says it all-

Dear Kashmir,

You truly proved to be “Paradise” for me. Lost and found wali feeling became beautiful courtesy you. Phir milenge...... agli baar jab mausam thoda behtar hoga!

Love

Rumi ❤️

#Manmarziyaan

#Kashmir

#FilmWrap

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Taapsee's love for mountains and nature is so true, she posted this post with the stunning comment saying-

When in Kashmir don’t forget to capture your “ये हसीन वादियाँ .... ये खुला आसमान” moment .....

Image courtesy: @taapsee

In this picture, the actor looks stunning with the perfect weather which she clicked during her Thappad movie shooting.

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Taapsee enjoying beach view and clicking pictures with her happy face as she is running towards the water.

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Taapsee Pannu enjoying with her friends on the New Year and welcoming the new year with fun. This picture is taken from her beach vacation in Mauritius.

Image courtesy: @taapsee

In this picture, Taapsee seems mesmerized by the beautiful nature surrounding her by looking at the clouds through the window. She commented on the post saying that-

That feeling when you see the clouds part and make way for sunshine ....

#Life #Happiness #NeverSayNever

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Taspsee Pannu in this picture is just freely lying down on the grass facing the sky and enjoying nature. Wish we could get to experience the same tranquility.

Image courtesy: @taapsee

