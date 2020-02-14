The Debate
Taapsee Pannu Loves To Wear Blue Outfits & These Instagram Posts Are A Proof

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu is quite popular for her bold roles in Bollywood movies. She keeps her fans updated on social media in her favourite outfits. Check out pictures.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is popular for her gritty roles in movies like Pink and Badla. The actress is gearing up for her another female-oriented movie titled Thappad. After doing several films in the South, the actor made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Chashme Baddoor. 

Tapsee Pannu's Instagram account is filled with pictures of her in different outfits that make her fans go gaga over it. It looks like the actor is obsessed with the colour blue as most of Taapsee Pannu's photos on Instagram are in blue outfits. Check out some of the best pictures of Taapsee Pannu in blue outfits.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming projects include two Hindi films and a Tamil film. In the Hindi movie Thappad, she will be playing the role of Amrita, who drags her husband to court after he slaps her in a party. She is even working on the film Haseena Dillruba in which she will be playing the role of Rani Kashyap.

 

 

Published:
