Taapsee Pannu Carries Her Curls Like A Diva & These Gorgeous Pics Prove It

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is truly an inspiration. The diva has beautiful curly hair and she sure knows how to flaunt it right. One of the curly-haired beauties of Bollywood, she has also spoken up on how curly hair is considered a flaw by some. Here are some Taapsee Pannu's photos where she owned her curls like a diva:

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu: Actors Are Treated As Demigods, They Should Have A Sense Of Responsibility

Also Read: 'Thappad': Taapsee Pannu Gives A Strong Reply To Woman Saying, 'hitting Husband Is A Sin'

Also Read: 'Thappad' Trailer 2:Taapsee Pannu Hits Back With Call For Action, Asks You To Report Video

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Shuts Man Who Asked, 'Why Are People Who Live In Mumbai Deciding For Delhi?'

Also Read: Delhi Elections: Taapsee Pannu Reaches Hometown As 'Pannu Parivaar' Votes; Asks A Question

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu May Own 2020 With These Promising And Gripping Upcoming Dramas

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movies

Taapsee Pannu was last seen on the silver screen in Saand Ki Aankh along with Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters who are lovingly called 'Revolver Dadis'.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Thappad which is based on a social issue. The movie is all set to release on February 28, 2020 and the trailer has already left netizens mightily impressed. Apart from this, she has tons of other movies in her kitty. Taapsee Pannu's future Bollywood projects include Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba, Tadka, Nuvvevaru, Jana Gana Mana, Shabhaash Mithu and Dare and Lovely.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu And Tara Sutaria Will Inspire You To Pick Some Unconventional Blouse Designs

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Calls It 'mockery' After Centre Expresses Doubt About Women Army Commanders

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.