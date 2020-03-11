Taapsee Pannu's Pastel Coloured Outfits To Take Cues From This Summer; View Pics

The outfits Taapsee Pannu picks for various outings around the city always looks comfortable and set a style statement, at the same time. Taapsee Pannu is mostly seen in light or pastel coloured outfits. Take a look at some of Taapsee Pannu's pastel coloured outfits that make her stand out from the crowd.

Taapsee Pannu's pastel colour outfits

Pink

Lemon Yellow

Vanilla Canvas

Baby Blue

Another picture that Taapsee Pannu shared on her Instagram was in a baby blue coloured polka dot saree. She wore sunflower earrings to match her outfit and looked like one as she was seen beaming with glee.



Mint tea green

Taapsee Pannu also wore a mint tea green shirt and lemon yellow paste coloured outfit for the promotion of her film Game Over, take a look at the picture below.

Interestingly, Taapsee Pannu was also seen in many pastel coloured outfits in her recent film, Thappad. She shared a few pictures in those outfits on her Instagram page. Apart from that, Taapsee Pannu was seen in a Vanilla Canvas pastel colour outfit for an event. She shared a picture on Instagram, as the actor was seen recreating a dance step.

Taapsee Pannu is busy shooting for her upcoming film Haseena Dilruba, a mystery thriller movie. The film is all set to release on September 18, 2020, and also stars Vikrant Massey, Hansika Motwani and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

