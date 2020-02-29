Taapsee Pannu pokes fun at man who questions 'Thappad' logic, justifies 'Kabir Singh' plot

The plot of Thappad revolves around ‘just one slap’ and how it prompts Taapsee Pannu’s character to seek divorce from her husband. The story is about how she is pestered with questions on how ‘one slap’ is a ground for divorce. As the movie hits the screens on Friday, even one viewer felt the same that how there was no ‘logic’ in the film since Taapsee's character was seeking divorce over one slap.

READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Dishes Praise On Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad', Calls It A 'masterclass'

An actor-RJ shared a video review of a man who watched the film and said, “In one slap, if you give divorce, that means there was no love at all. And the scene is such that the slap happens accidentally while taking away the phone.” While the RJ clears that the slap was not accidental, the man stuck to his guns and said, “There is no logic at all. If it happened situationally, it is not that big a point.”

READ:Taapsee Pannu's Monochrome Pictures That Add Colour To Her Instagram Handle

The RJ further asked the man about Kabir Singh, in which Shahid Kapoor’s character slaps Kiara Advani’s character. “In Kabir Singh, he comes with aggression to pick up from the college again and again, but there was love between them,” the man justified.

Here’s the video:

This is the kind of thinking #ThappadReview is trying to change ... unfortunately this is taken as #humour and this is what @anubhavsinha and @taapsee are trying to change pic.twitter.com/SC1lpHZt19 — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) February 28, 2020

Even, Taapsee responded to the video, quipping how she was already feeling bad for his lover/wife and how she should be ready to be hit because it’s all in ‘love and humour.’

I feel sad for his wife/girlfriend already — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 28, 2020

I hope she is ready to be hit coz it’s all in love n humour :) — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 28, 2020

READ:Thappad' Actor Taapsee Pannu Gets Emotional As She Shares Anubhav Sinha's Verse On Amrita

Earlier too, the Pink star had a strong reply on stories of domestic violence that many women shared after the trailer had created an impact.

Meanwhile, Thappad opened to largely positive reviews on release. The social drama has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. The movie also stars Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, among others.

READ: Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday And Sonakshi Sinha's Best Checkered Outfits; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.