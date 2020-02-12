Taapsee Pannu Sports Casuals Like An Absolute Stunner And These Pics Are Proof

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular female actors in Bollywood. She is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who believe in keeping fashion choices casual-yet-classy. She is frequently spotted donning casuals by paparazzi, and she pulls it off like an absolute stunner. Here is a roundup of some of her best casual ensembles from which one can draw inspiration.
Taapsee was recently spotted with her family in Delhi for voting. The Badla actor kept her clothing casual and comfortable with a light-blue turtle neck sweatshirt over a white vest, which she paired with sweatpants of the same colour. She rounded off her look with white sneakers and sunglasses.
On her trip to Mauritius, Taapsee donned a black sheer top with flower details on it over a black bralette, which she paired with ripped denim shorts. In terms of her footwear, she opted for black flats along with a black sling bag with sunglasses. She kept her look minimal with a 'no-makeup' look with her hair let open.
Casuals are surely Taapsee's thing as she donned a white sheer tube top which she paired with jeans. She kept her look simple yet edgy with statement gold earrings and a printed bandana with hints of blue red and white. The Pink actor completed her look with a messy bun.
For one of the promotional events of Sandh Ki Aankh, Taapsee was spotted sporting a printed sweatshirt with hems on its sleeves with hints of black, white, blue, and yellow. To colour-coordinate her ensemble, she opted for yellow bell-bottom pants and blue sneakers from converse. She rounded off her look with gold hoops and her hair tied back in a ponytail.
