Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka on Dilip Joshi: He does not throw any tantrum

One of the most popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is soon going to mark its 12th anniversary on TV. Before the milestone, several actors from the show are opening about their best experiences on the sets of the much-loved show. Ghanashyam Nayak who portrays the role of Nattu Kaka in the show recently spilled the beans about his off-screen equation with Dilip Joshi to a leading publication.

Ghanashyam Nayak is all praises for co-actor Dilip Joshi

When asked about his equation with the co-actor, Nayak was all praises for Dilip Joshi. He reportedly revealed that Dilip Joshi who plays the titular role on the show does not throw any starry tantrums. He mentioned that Dilip shares a warm bond with everyone on the sets of the show. Nayak also said that Dilip never made the actors feel like he is the hero of the show. Not only him, but according to Nayak every actor in the show is fantastic in whatever he or she does, and everyone stays like a big family together which he feels is a big achievement.

He also told the outlet that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that is watched by all age groups including the young and the old. It is the only sitcom on TV that offers clean comedy with no below the belt jokes. Adding, further, Nayak told that the entire cast on the sets is always seen having a gala time. They spend hours together on the sets and share a warm equation with everyone.

Earlier, Dilip Joshi opened up about his character Jethalal to a media outlet and said that after playing the role for almost 12 years, it has become a part of his life now. During the lockdown, the actor confessed that he was badly missing his character, the sets, his entire co-stars He added that all the actors want to resume shooting as soon as possible. However, he also said that there were several apprehension in everyone’s minds regarding safety. Dilip added that he is sure that the producer of the show Asit Kummar Modi will take an apt decision regarding resumption of the show and the safety precautions to be adopted. The actor said that he has been successful in managing the team for the past 12 years and taken good care of all the actors in the show

