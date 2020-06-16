Taarak Mehta's Munmun Slams 'harassment' Of Rhea Chakraborty & Ankita Amid Sushant's Death

Quick links:
Recently, television star Munmun Dutta lashed out at netizens for passing ‘insensitive, hurtful, and vulgar comments’ on actors Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty and Kriti Sanon after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise. Munmun Dutta shared a post on her Instagram handle slamming the ‘toxic’ social media users and asked them not to teach Rhea, Kriti and Ankita how to grieve. Adding to the same, Munmun Dutta reminded fans that the pandemic has affected even the most resilient ones and has triggered some serious mental health issues.
Also Read | Sona Mohapatra, Munmun Dutta, Other Stars Give 'big Cheers' To PM Modi's Economic Package
Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Dilip Joshi & Munmun Dutta Worked Together In 2004?
Munmun told fans that Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon and Ankita Lokhande are 'along with the family members and close friends of Sushant Singh' and might be fighting their own severe battle. Munmun asked people to stop harassing them nonstop with their toxic comments. Take a look at what Munmun Dutta wrote:
Many netizens also expressed similar feelings when some of the persons Munmun mentioned were present at the last rites, showing that some bonds transcend social media.
Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta Has This To Say About Resuming Shooting
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted yesterday. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. As per reports, the actor's family first reached his Bandra residence and performed a puja there, after which they headed to the funeral ground.
Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Dilip Joshi & Munmun Dutta Worked Together In 2004?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.