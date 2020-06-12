'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Makers To Bring Dayaben Aka Disha Vakani Back?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben aka Disha Vakani will reportedly be seen making an appearance in the show. It seems like the makers have a surprise for fans. According to reports, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben would be seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s special episode of completing 12 years on screen.

The show would be completing 12 years in July. The creator Asit Kumar Modi recently confirmed that they are going to start the shoot of the show again following the restrictions laid by Maharashtra Government. There are rumours that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are trying hard to bring back Disha Vakani as Dayaben to the show.

The reports also state that makers now want to make a ‘dhamaakedaar’ comeback after the lockdown, and they have approached Disha Vakani for the same. This could be a mega-surprise for the fans.

in an interaction with an entertainment portal, Asit Kumar Modi commented on starting the shoot again. He said that this is a welcomed decision. He added that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fans have been waiting to watch the new episodes and thanks to the Government for allowing them to shoot now by following the guidelines.

Adding to that, he said the makers will soon be able to resume the shooting after they receive the final permissions from authorities and deliver quality entertainment to their audience.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular family TV show that airs on SAB TV and is one of the longest-running Hindi shows. TMKOC revolves around a bunch of different families living in the same society called Gokuldham Co-operative Society. The main focus of the show is the Gada Family which consists of 4 people - Jethalal Champaklal Gada played by Dilip Joshi, his wife Daya played by Disha Vakani, Jethalal's father Champaklal Jayantilal Gada played by the veteran actor Amit Bhatt and Tapu played by Raj Anadkat. The show usually starts with a minute problem that gets solved by the end and also lets its viewers off with a good moral.

