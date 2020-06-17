Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Did Not Originally Have Tanuj Mahashabde As Iconic Iyer

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most actively followed shows on Indian television. The show will soon finish 3000 episodes, and this achievement is expected to be celebrated in a grand manner. It was recently revealed that Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays the pivotal role of Iyer in the show, was not initially a part of it. He was roped in later when Dilip Joshi felt he was the right fit for the role.

Tanuj’s part in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most successfully running shows for quite some time now. The way in which the creators try to inculcate current affair references has always worked well with the audience. With the show all set to cross the 3000-episode mark, people have been discussing on social media about all kinds of trivia and stories associated with it. It was recently revealed by a leading entertainment daily that actor Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays the role of Iyer on the show, was initially on the writing team. He was not a part of the cast and was roped in after Dilip Joshi spotted him at a gathering. He was reportedly having a conversation with Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita on the show. Dilip Joshi realised that he would perfectly fit in the shoes of the character. He went on to portray the role of Krishna Subramaniam Iyer, who is married to Munmun Dutta’s character.

On the occasion of finishing 3000 episodes, Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu on the show, had spoken about the celebration plans with a leading daily. He revealed that when they had finished 2900 episodes, they had had a little celebration. He also revealed that in a recent press conference, Asit Modi had spoken about doing something grand on the milestone achieved. He had said that something “dhamakedar” can be expected. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains to be one of the most successful sitcoms ever created and has managed to keep the audience entertained throughout the journey.

