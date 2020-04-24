Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Aka Sonu Denies Dating Rumours With Co-star Golu

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah is one of the longest-running shows on television. The cast of the show has been widely loved by the audience. The popular group called ‘Tapu Sena’ of the show has five friends who have been seen growing in the Gokuldham society prenise by the viewers. Now that they are in their teenage, the storyline of the show is taking a turn and focusing more on these kids. Recently, Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu of the 'Tapu Sena' interacted with her fans through a live session where she was asked a weird question by a fan.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Palak Sindhwani’s fans were excited to see her on a live session and therefore asked several questions about the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and also about her off-screen bonding with Tapu Sena. But apart from all this, one question quickly alarmed Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu when she was asked about her dating rumours with Kush Shah aka Goli of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah. Instead of ignoring the question, Palak chose to answer the question and replied to the question saying that 'Paagal ho kya? Kush mera bahot acha dost hai” (Are you insane? Kush is a really good friend to me). Palak Sindhwani made it quite clear that there is nothing like that and she is just friends with her co-star Goli aka Kush Shah.

If the latest reports are to believed, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast will be sharing fun anecdotes of their whereabouts at home to keep their fans enthralled. Be it yoga, indoor workout, cooking or reading, they will share some ideas with fans to keep themselves occupied during the lockdown. Interestingly, they will also ask their audience to share a clip of their routine and the same could be streamed online on the show's social media pages.

