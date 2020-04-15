'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' & 'Bhakharwadi' To Re-start Shoot Amid Lockdown?

The outbreak of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 has not only pushed the common man indoors but has also kept the shoots of many serials, web shows and films on halt. Reportedly, on March 19, 2020, several film bodies including Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), had decided to halt all the on-going shoots. But a recent report published by an entertainment portal is claiming that popular sitcoms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and Bhakarwadi among many others will soon telecast fresh episodes.

JD Majethia gives details of the shooting schedule

Recently, producer JD Majethia in a brief media interaction with an entertainment portal said that his production teams are making attempts to grant permission from the government to restart the shooting amid the lockdown. Further, JD Majethia said that his team is working out on a plan to restart the production. He also added that they are planning to shoot in a safe atmosphere, with the limited crew to assure the safety of people on the sets. The report quotes him saying that if the permission will be granted, then the viewers' favourite shows such as Bhakharwadi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah might return with fresh episodes.

On the other side, after the lockdown, many channels were out of stock of fresh episodes. To combat that, several broadcasters started re-running the old shows. The popular mythological serials such as Ramayan and Mahabharat started their re-sun on DD channel. Meanwhile, Star channels started re-telecasting the popular sitcoms Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichadi among many others. Interestingly, the old shows are not only entertaining the audience but also setting records in TRP charts.

Thrilled to share that the re-telecast of RAMAYAN on @ddnational has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 ( source: @BARCIndia ) — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 2, 2020

