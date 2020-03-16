'Taare Zameen Par' And Other Films That Highlighted The Faulty Indian Educational System

Bollywood, over the years, has covered a wide range of concepts and issues that left a lasting impact on the people. The industry has also targeted the faulty educational system through well-written scripts. Here is a list of such films that were successful in getting their point through.

Bollywood films on the educational system

1. 3 Idiots

3 Idiots is a drama film released in the year 2009. The plot of this film revolved around how the educational system pressurises students without realizing how the calibre of every individual is different. This film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who had also contributed to the script of the film. 3 Idiots starred actors like Aamir Khan, Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. 3 Idiots was successful in breaking all box office records while it was exceptionally loved by the people around the country.

2. Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par was a drama film released in the year 2007. The plot of the film was focused on shedding some light on learning disabilities and how Indian parents ridicule their existence. The film was a point of discussion among the Indian audience at the time of its release. Taare Zameen Par was directed by Aamir Khan and the story and script were done by Amole Gupte. It starred actors like Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, and Tisca Kapoor in pivotal roles.

3. Hindi Medium

Hindi Medium was a drama film released in the year 2017. The film revolved around the struggle of parents to get their child into the top school by hook or by crook. This film was directed by Sanket Chaudhary, who also contributed to the story of the film. Hindi Medium starred actors like Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Dishita Sehgal, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film was rated well and accepted wholeheartedly by the audience.

4. Nil Battey Sannata

Nil Battey Sannata was a family drama film released in the year 2016. This film revolved around a single mother and the dreams that she has for her daughter. The film was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who also contributed to the story of the film. Nil Battey Sannata starred actors like Swara Bhaskar and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. The film was loved by the audience and critics alike.

5. Why Cheat India

Why Cheat India was a crime drama film which released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolved around how the rich get through exams by feeding certain people money and how it leads to the unleashing of a scam. The film was directed by Saumik Sen and starred actors like Emraan Hashmi, and Shreya Dhanwanthary, amongst others. Why Cheat India did not do quite well at the box office but was liked by a certain set of the audience.

