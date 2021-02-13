Sidharth Shukla Weekly Roundup: A Look At What The Actor Was Up To This Week

From celebrating his mother’s birthday to giving fans a sneak peek into his house, actor Sidharth Shukla seemed to have quite a relaxed yet happening week as he went on to try out several new things. However, the actor certainly knows how to strike a balance between his personal and professional life, which is very evident from his social media handles. Therefore, here is a roundup of the things that Sidharth Shukla did this week.

Sidharth Shukla thanks fans for '#HBDRitaAunty’ trend

Sidharth Shukla's mother, Rita Shukla, got a year older on February 8. On her special day, the actor's fans came to Twitter and gave up lovable wishes for her. "#HBDRitaAunty" had also been trending on the micro-blogging platform since Monday morning. Sidharth was overwhelmed by the gesture of his fans, and he took Twitter and extended his gratitude to all.

Sidharth Shukla tweeted, "A big thank you to everyone who has/is participating in the trend #HBDRitaAunty. Mom was so happy to see this." He added that he had made her read the beautiful things that fans had written for her and that she was thankful and sent love and blessings to everyone. Take a look.

A Big thank you to everyone who has/is participating in the trend #HBDRitaAunty mom was so happy to see this ....made her read the beautiful things you’ll had written for her..... she is great full and sends love and blessings to all 🙏🏻 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 8, 2021

Also read | Sidharth Shukla's Birthday Haul Is All About Cake & Lots Of Gifts From Fans | See Pictures

Sidharth gives fans a glimpse of his lovely looking house

Sidharth Shukla recently shared an Instagram video where his home can be seen in the background as he speaks in front of his huge TV. Fans can also see his beautiful dining table and the magnificent golden door that the actor is leaning on while talking. In the video, Shukla talks about how many facts he learned from the web series, The Legend of Hanuman, about Lord Hanuman. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Sidharth Shukla Gives Fans Glimpse Of His Beautiful Home In New Instagram Video

Sidharth Shukla wants to erase the day from the calendar

In a recent tweet, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya star talked about erasing this date from the calendar. Shukla posted the tweet at 4:45 a.m. on February 11, 2021, and wrote more about what one could do about the memories. His post received 17K likes and 4945 retweets in a couple of hours, and the fans responded to his tweet asking if he was doing well. Take a look at his tweet below.

Sometimes I wish I could erase this day from the calendar ..... but what does one do of the memories ...! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 10, 2021

Also read | Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz's Families Bond Amid Link-up Rumours; Fans Hit Hashtag Milestone

Also read | Sidharth Shukla Tweets In The Wee Hours Of Feb 11, Wishes To Erase This Day Forever

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.