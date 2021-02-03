Sidharth Shukla's Birthday Haul Is All About Cake & Lots Of Gifts From Fans | See Pictures

Celeb birthdays are an occasion of celebration not only for the star for their fans as well. Fans often got to extra lengths to send birthday wishes to their favourite actors and Sidharth Shukla is no exception to the treatment. In what comes as a surprise to the actor, he still is receiving cakes, gifts and handwritten letters two months after his birthday. Sidharth Shukla has taken to his Instagram stories to share the pictures of the gifts he has received.

Sidharth Shukla still receives birthday gifts

Sidharth Shukla posted stories on his Instagram of cakes and handwritten letters which he has received a long time after his birthday has passed. He has received cakes with his photo imprinted on it and loads of gifts as well. He has also received letters wherein his fans have poured in love for the actor and sent best wishes to him. Sidharth Shukla's birthday actually falls on December 12. He is 40-years old. Check out Sidharth Shukla's Instagram stories below.

The Balika Vadhu actor is quite active on social media as he frequently lets his fans know of his whereabouts. He shares pictures from his workout sessions as well on social media. Earlier to this, he uploaded a picture of him playing the guitar and wished his fans a Happy New Year. The caption of his post read as, 'Playing a different tune .....never the less Happy New Year ppl'. He was seen wearing a pair of checkered pyjamas in the picture.

Sidharth made his Television acting debut with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na wherein he starred alongside Aastha Chaudhary. He then went to star in Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi and Love U Zindagi. One of his most popular role in Colors Tv's Balika Vadhu wherein the played the character of Shiv Shekhar who was the show's lead Anandi's husband and the collector of the village. He was declared as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

The actor also has featured in some of the most popular songs as well. Some of his popular tracks include Bhula Dunga which has 100 million views on YouTube, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya has 43 million views on YouTube and Shona Shona has over 100 million views on YouTube. He has also won several awards and accolades for his performances.

