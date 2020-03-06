Tabu's 'De De Pyaar De': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie You Probably Didn't Know

Tabu is widely considered to be among the most popular, critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. She is known for her outstanding performance in various kinds of movies. Tabu has essayed roles in both offbeat as well as mainstream movies and has found success throughout her acting career.

Talking about her movies, Tabu's De De Pyaar De garnered attention from the audience for its storyline. The romantic comedy movie is helmed by Akiv Ali and produced under the banner names T-Series and Luv Films.

The flick features Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. The movie released in the year 2019 received mixed reviews; while critics praised Tabu's and Ajay Devgn's performance in the flick. Here are some of the interesting facts about the movie:

Interesting trivia about Tabu's De De Pyaar De (2019)

Tabu and Ajay Devgn have worked together several times prior to this romantic comedy flick, but they have not worked together for an on-screen romantic role after the flick Thakshak (1999). Thakshak features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rahul Bose, Nethra Raghuramna, Govind Namdev and Amrish Puri in prominent roles.

Also, this romantic-comedy flick is the very first collaboration of Ajay Devgn with Luv Ranjan.

The movie has a very special release date. It was released on Ajay Devgn's 50th birthday. And another interesting part is the role played by Ajay Devgn. Incidentally, he portrayed the role of a 50-year-old man in the film.

The title of the movie is taken from a very popular song. It is taken from the song that has the same name from the movie Sharaabi (1984). Tabu's De De Pyaar De is the directorial debut of editor Akiv Ali.

There is a song which Rakulpreet dreams of at Devgn's house. In the dream, he saw Tabu and Ajay singing together a song, titled Raho main unse mulakat hogayi. The song featured Tabu and Ajay Devgn from the flick, Viajaypath.

