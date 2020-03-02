Tabu's Most Unforgettable Scenes From The Film 'Chandni Bar'

Tabu was a part of the crime movie Chandni Bar along with Atul Kulkarni and Rajpal Yadav. Tabu portrayed the role of Mumtaz Ali Ansari who is an innocent rural woman whose family members are killed in riots. Circumstances force her to leave the village and migrate to Mumbai. Soon, she is also forced to dance in a beer bar.

Tabu's best scenes from the movie Chandni Bar

When Mumtaz gets nervous leaving for Mumbai

This is the scene of riots taking place and Mumtaz is seen thinking deeply as to what is happening. She watches her parents die in the riot and she gets extremely nervous and is terrified. Later, the citizens are forced to leave for Mumbai and so is Mumtaz. Tabu's performance in this scene, in particular, was widely praised by critics.

When Mumtaz's son gets lost in a crowd

Mumtaz finally gets her son - Abhay Sawant (role played by Vishal Thakkar). She has a meaningful conversation with Abhay and instructs him to stay away from the bad people and in anger, he leaves the house. Mumtaz feels worried about where he left. She starts searching for him and gets in a crowd. Mumtaz gets shocked on seeing her son killling a shopkeeper. Tabu has given justice to the role in the most perfect manner.

When Mumtaz is advised on how to be a good bar dancer

Mumtaz is having a conversation with her co-bar dancers. Her friend is seen giving Mumtaz advice on how to attract and make money from the men that come to the bar. Mumtaz is overwhelmed by listening to their advice and the tone of their language. This is yet again one of the most loved scenes of the Tabu and it gives an insight into the life of the bar dancers. Have a look at the scene:

