Top 'Maachis' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away; Read

Tabu has never failed to impress the audience with her impeccable acting skills. She is known for her unconventional roles in films. Maachis is one such movie where Tabu played an intense role. The film is known for its thrilling storyline as well as its songs. Here is a list of the best songs from the movie Maachis featuring Tabu:

Chhod Aae Hum Woh Galiyan

This is one of the superhit Hindi songs. The mesmerising number from the movie features Om Puri, Tabu, Kanwaljit Singh, Chandrachur Singh, Jimmy Shergill, and Rajendranath Zutshi. The music is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by R. V. Pandit. The peppy number is directed by Gulzar. The song is recorded by Hariharan, K. K, Suresh Wadkar and Vinod Sehgal.

Chappa Chappa Charkhe Chale

Chappa Chappa Charkhe Chale is a fun song from the movie Macchis featuring Tabu. The fun-filled song is directed by Gulzar. The song is also famous for its melodious lyrics.

Aey Hawwa

Beautifully sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, this is yet another song from the movie Maachis featuring Tabu. The lyrics are penned by Gulzar. Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by R. V. Pandit, this is considered to be one of the best audio tracks of the music legend Lata Mangeshkar.

Yaad Na Aye Koi

This is one of the most emotional songs from the movie. It is considered one of the best songs from the film. The song runs for a total of 3:26 minutes and is considered to be one of Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen classics.

The movie sheds light on the rise of the Sikh insurgency. It happened post the anti-Sikh riots which was followed by the assassination of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film revolves around Kriap Singh Pali (role played by Chandrachur Singh) who with the aim of taking revenge enters a terror group and his lover Veeran (Tabu) joins his league. This is also one of the most epic movies in the history of Bollywood.

