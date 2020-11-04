Tabu's Birthday Wishes: Fans Share Rare Pics Of The 'Astitva' Actor To Mark Her Birthday

Tabu is a popular Bollywood actor who has not only worked in Hindi films but is also credited for works in several regional film industries, chiefly in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali films. Tabu will be celebrating her 50th birthday today. While her fans and celebrity friends have been pouring in birthday wishes for the megastar, here’s a compilation of some of Tabu’s rare photos.

Tabu's photos shared on social media

One of Tabu's fan clubs on Twitter shared some rare pictures of the actor from your earlier days in the industry. Another netizen also shared a picture of younger Tabu, who was seen standing alongside actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Actor Prithviraj's fan clubs on Twitter also shared a still from one of his movies with Tabu. The actor looked exceptionally beautiful in all the pictures shared by her fans.

Tabu has been associated with the film industry since her teenage days. She made an appearance in the film Bezaar at the age of 12 and made her debut with the Hindi film Hum Naujawan. One of Tabu's fan pages on Twitter shared these pictures of the actor from her teenage days in the industry.

Apart from fan clubs, many celebrities also extended their warm wishes to the 50-year-old actor. Farah Khan Kunder shared an adorable throwback picture of the two sitting and posing on an old bench. Along with the picture, Farah Khan Kunder recalled the time she met Tabu for the first time and also defined their friendship.

On the work front, Tabu made her digital debut with the Netflix series A Suitable Boy. She will also be a part of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles along with Tabu. The film is a standalone sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiya.

