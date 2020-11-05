Tabu Thanks All Her Fans For Warm Birthday Wishes, Quips ''Thank You For The Love''

Actor Tabu recently celebrated her 50th birthday where she received an outpour of support and love from fans. Tabu has impressed the audience with her performances in not just Hindi films, but also in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali films and the fans of her performances in regional cinema also poured in love for the actor through Instagram stories. Terms like 'Happy Birthday Tabu' and 'Tabu's birthday' had also reached the trending tab on Twitter yesterday as fans were sharing sweet messages for the actor all through the day. Now, in order to thank her fans, Tabu took to her Instagram and shared a thank you note.

Tabu thanks fans 'for the love'

Tabu took to Instagram after her Instagram a day after her birthday and shared a photo of herself from one of her glamorous photoshoots. In the photo, Tabu could be seen sporting a white full sleeves shirt which was coupled with a shimmery overcoat worn on one side. She coupled the look with a similarly shimmery gown. Just like her style, Tabu kept her thank you note for her birthday subtle too writing just a simple 'Thank you for the love'.

One of the sweetest birthday wishes for Tabu came from her co-star of A Suitable Boy, Ishaan Khatter. The fairly new entry in the industry, Ishaan, took to his Instagram and shared two photos of the actor from the sets of A Suitable Boy. In the second photo shared by Ishaan Khatter, Tabu could be seen holding a utensil where a rose petal could be seen shaping up in the form of a rose. Khatter wrote - "Happy birthday legenddd! In the second picture even the rose morphed itself into a heart in the hands of @tabutiful". Check out his post below -

Tabu has been a part of the entertainment industry since her teenage days. The actor first made an appearance at the age of 12 in the film titled Bezaar. She later went on to make her Hindi film debut in Hum Naujawan. As of now, Tabu has transitioned to play many serious roles in her films.

