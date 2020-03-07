Tabu Is An Aesthete And These Instances Surely Prove It

Tabu is widely considered to be one of the highly acclaimed actors in Bollywood. The actor is currently basking in the success of her recently released Jawaani Jaaneman.

The Cheeni Kum actor has come a long way ever since her Bollywood debut with the film Prem. She has been a part of critically acclaimed movies like Astitva and Chandni Bar. Tabu has received immense appreciation from the critics and fans for her performances in movies. Apart from essaying complex characters, she has also stunned her fans with her unique, stylish looks. Here are the pictures which prove that Tabu is an aesthete.

ALSO READ: Tabu's Unforgettable Roles As A Mother; From 'Haider' To 'Drishyam'

Tabu is an aesthete and these pics are proof

ALSO READ: Tabu's 'Life Of Pi': Interesting Trivia About The Movie You Must Check Out

On the work front, Tabu will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror-comedy film which will also star Karthik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The film will be directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series.

ALSO READ: Tabu's 'De De Pyaar De': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie You Probably Didn't Know

ALSO READ: Tabu In 'Jawaani Jaaneman': Style Tips To Pick Up From Her Character

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.