Tabu's Unforgettable Roles As A Mother; From 'Haider' To 'Drishyam'

Tabu is widely considered to be one of the highly acclaimed actors in the film industry. The Cheeni Kum actor has come a long way ever since her Bollywood debut film Prem and has been a part of critically acclaimed movies like Astitva and Chandni Bar. Tabu has received immense appreciation from the critics and fans for her performances in movies. Check out some of the memorable roles of Tabu as a mother.

Haider

Haider is a crime drama that released in the year 2015. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Tabu in the lead role, along with Shraddha Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon. Irrfan Khan appears in an extended special appearance. In Haider, Tabu portrays the role of Haider's mother, Ghazala. The movie is both a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet and an adaptation of Basharat Peer's memoir Curfewed Night.

Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is written by Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, and others. The film revolves around a carefree, middle-aged man, who spends most of his time with women and loves to party. One day, he comes across a young girl who says she is his daughter, played by Alaya F. Tabu plays Alaya F's mother in the film.

Drishyam

Drishyam is the Bollywood remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles and also features Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav as the child actors. Tabu plays the role of antagonist's mother. The crime drama grossed ₹93.85 crores in India and a worldwide total of ₹111.05 crores against a budget of ₹48 crores.

De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De is a romantic and comedy film starring Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. In the film, Tabu and Ajay are shown divorced with two kids. The directional debut of Akiv Ali is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their respective banners T-Series and Luv Films.

