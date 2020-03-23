Tabu’s Most Memorable Films Directed By Priyadarshan

Tabu started her journey in the entertainment industry with Sagar Sarhadi’s Bazaar in 1982. She has now established herself as one of the most prominent actors in the industry. She has also been a part of several critically acclaimed international films as well like The Namesake, Life Of Pi, etc. Throughout her career, Tabu has received several accolades and awards, including the prestigious Padma Shri Award.

She has also often collaborated with famous director, Priyadarshan. Take a look at some of their collaborations, where Priyadarshan directed the films she starred in.

1. Hera Pheri (2000)

Tabu played one of the lead roles in this Priyadarshan-directorial. She played the role of Anuradha Shivshankar Panikar who gets a job that was originally designated to Suniel Shetty’s character from the film. The film is considered to be one of the best comedy films in Bollywood of all time. Over the years, it has garnered a strong cult following.

2. Kaalapani (1996)

Kaalapani was the film that marked the first collaboration of Tabu and Priyadarshan. The Malayalam film was a periodical drama set way back in 1915. The film traced the story of the condition of prisoners during the time of the British era. The film went on to become a classic in Malayalam cinema and even won three National Film Awards.

3. Virasat (1997)

Directed by Priyadarshan, Virasat starred Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Pooja Batra, Milind Gunaji and Govind Namdeo in lead roles. The film went on to become a huge hit at the box office and is considered to be one of the highest-grossing films of that year. In addition to this, Virasat swept away every award that year as well.

4. Snegithiye (2000)

Tabu played the lead role in this Priyadarshan directorial. The film also starred Jyothika, Sharbani Mukherjee and Ishita Arun in pivotal roles. The film failed to perform well at the box office but later on, went on to become a cult classic. The film was later dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi and released as Raakilipattu and Friendship respectively.

