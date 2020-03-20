Tabu's Malayalam Movies Fans Must Watch For Her Remarkable Performances

Tabu is one of the finest actors we have in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut in the film industry with Sagar Sarhadi’s 1982 film Bazaar. Tabu has received several accolades and awards for her contribution to Indian cinema, including the Padma Shri. Her impressive acting skills have helped her to work in not only in the Hindi film industry but in other film industries too. She has done several films in the Malayalam film industry. Here are all the Malayalam films Tabu has done.

Kaalapani

Kaalapani is a 1996 film in which Tabu was seen in a pivotal role. The film is set in 1915 British India. The movie revolves around a man named Govardhan who is a doctor by profession. He is wrongly accused of planting a bomb on a train. He is then put in a jail located Andaman and Nicobar Islands known as Kala Pani. He then witnesses the suffering of hundreds of Indian prisoners there.

Rakkilipattu

In Rakkilipattu, Tabu is seen in the role of an ACP. In this film, Tabu’s niece Radhika lies to get away from an arranged marriage. Radhika (Tabu’s niece) lies to her aunt that she is in love with a man called Ramesh. But when someone called Ramesh is killed, Radika becomes a suspect in this film.

Cover Story

This is another thriller film starring Tabu. In this film, Tabu is seen becoming friends with her neighbour Chandrashekar, who is a retired judge. But, she gets into trouble when she uncovers his corpse. She then is considered as the prime suspect of his murder and has to prove herself innocent.

Iruvar

In this film, Tabu is seen in a pivotal role. In this film, we see a struggling actor who shares a bond with a writer. The writer is a part of a political party. But this raises a problem as the struggling actor has to choose to represent his writer friends' party and contest in the elections.

