Tabu's Social Media Is An Album Of Pictures With Her Co-stars

Tabu started her journey in the entertainment industry with Sagar Sarhadi’s Bazaar in 1982. Since then there has been no looking back for the actor. She has now established herself as one of the most prominent actors in the industry.

Throughout her career, Tabu has received several accolades and awards including the prestigious Padma Shri Award. She has also been a part of several critically acclaimed international films as well like The Namesake, Life Of Pi, etc. Some of her critically and commercially successful Bollywood projects also include Chandni Bar, Hera Pheri, Haider, etc.

Tabu has been a part of several blockbuster films until now. She is always known to share a good rapport with all of her co-stars. If you do not believe this, then these pictures from her social media are proof of the same.

Tabu’s pictures with her co-stars

1. Tabu and Shilpa Shetty starred together in the 1996 drama, Himmat and since then have stayed in touch with each other. The duo is known to have a very adorable friendship with each other that has survived even decades after the film released. This picture is clear proof of the same.

2. Tabu and Ajay Devgn have starred in several films together and yet, fans cannot get enough. This picture of the duo with Rakul Preet Singh was clicked during one of the promotional rounds of their film, De De Pyaar De. The entire team looked beautiful dressed in traditional outfits.

3. Tabu starrer Andhadhun was a blockbuster at the box office and also gained the appreciation of the critics. This selfie was taken by Ayushmann Khurrana with the entire team. From the looks of it, the picture was taken during the shooting of the film.

4. This picture is from Tabu’s recent release Jawaani Jaaneman. The picture also has co-actors Saif Ali Khan and Alaya smiling for the camera. The film reportedly did not perform well at the box office.

