Tabu's Most Stunning Looks In Monochrome Pictures You Cannot Miss

Bollywood actor Tabu has worked in the film industry for more than thirty years. She is known for her unconventional roles, unique looks, and acting prowess. Tabu is quite active on social media and keeps posting pictures with her co-stars, family, and her pet Chihuahua, Chinnu. The Maachis actor also stuns her fans with her gorgeous snaps on Instagram. Therefore, we have compiled some of the best black and white pictures of her that you would love.

Here is a compilation of Tabu’s best monochrome pictures:

1. Tabu donned this stunning Gaurav Gupta ruffled pantsuit for the promotions of A Suitable Boy. She looked dazzling in the outfit and paired it with black strappy sandals. The actor posted this monochrome image from her shoot in the outfit.

Also read: Top Movies Featuring Tabu And Salman Khan That You Must Watch

2. Tabu looks mesmerising in this black and white monochrome picture that she has posted on her social media. The picture that has been taken from a top angle highlighted her thick tresses. She has donned a shirt and hoop earrings in the picture with minimal makeup.

Also read: Tabu's Bollywood Films Rated Lower Than 6 Stars On The IMDb

3. Tabu posted this monochrome picture from the time that she walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta at a recent fashion show. The actor looked gorgeous in the embellished gown that she had donned for the show. The gown had a sequinned floral design all over the outfit.

Also read: Tabu's Most Unforgettable Scenes From The Movie 'Andhadhun'

4. Tabu looked ageless and enthralled fans in this monochrome photoshoot. She donned a simple outfit and left her hair to dance with the wind highlighting her silver earrings. It is considered by her fans to be one of her most memorable pictures.

Also read: Tabu-inspired Hairstyles To Try For Your Upcoming Parties

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.