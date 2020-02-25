Tabu's Most Unforgettable Scenes From The Movie 'Cheeni Kum'

Tabu was a part of the romantic flick Cheeni Kum along with Amitabh Bachchan and Paresh Rawal. Tabu played the role of Nina Verma who is a beautiful and charming woman. A man named Buddhadev Gupta (role played by Amitabh Bachchan) is attracted to her. The two fall in love with each other surpassing all odds, like their age difference. Her performance in the film was widely appreciated. Here are some of the best scenes of Tabu from the film:

Tabu's best scenes from the movie Cheeni Kum

Nina rejects the dish prepared by Buddhadev

Nina visits a restaurant owned by Buddhadev. Buddhadev is a 64-year old man who also is a chef in the restaurant. She orders food and Buddhadev brings in the food. Nina, after tasting the food gets disappointed and calls for the chef and tells him that the food could have been prepared in a better way. She rejects the dish prepared by Buddhadev and his looks tell that he felt bad for criticism in front of other people present in the restaurant. Nina's way of talking boldly is something fans enjoy.

Image Courtesy: YouTube screen grab

ALSO READ | Top Movies Featuring Tabu And Salman Khan That You Must Watch

Nina impresses Buddhadev with her culinary skills

Nina, who is a 34-year-old woman, thinks of making a dish by herself and serving it to Buddhadev. The next day, Nina prepares a dish and takes it to the restaurant and serves him. Buddhadev finds the dish and Nina's culinary skills to be impressive. He appreciates her cooking skills. This is yet another memorable scene of Tabu from the movie.

Image Courtesy: YouTube screen grab

ALSO READ | Tabu's Best Scenes As Aditi Pandit In 'Astitva' That Made The Film An Unforgettable One

Nina introduces Buddhadev to her father

Nina introduces Buddhadev to father Omprakash Verma (role played by Paresh Rawal). Omprakash Verma starts asking him whereabouts and everything regarding his family. Nina feels bad for asking him such questions. Tabu's expressions in this scene are widely appreciated by many fans.

Image Courtesy: YouTube screen grab

ALSO READ | Best Telugu Films Of Tabu You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Now

ALSO READ | 'Tabu Is Mesmerizing': Ishaan Khatter On Why Their Onscreen Romance Was Easy For Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.