Tabu's 'Jawaani Jaaneman': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Tabu collaborated with Saif Ali Khan in the recently released flick, Jawaani Jaaneman. Fans are enjoying watching the two immensely talented actors on screen. Jawaani Jaaneman is presented by Pooja Entertainment. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha, Saif and Jay Shewakramani, the movie also features Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait, and Rameet Sandhu in pivotal roles. Here are some interesting trivias about the movie:

Interesting trivia on Tabu's Jawaani Jaaneman

Tabu and Saif Ali Khan have worked together in a movie after a very long time. The duo collaborated with the flick titled Hum Saath Saath Hai, which released in the year 1999. The two also worked together in the movie, Biwi No 1, which was released in the same year -- 1999.

When Kedarnath project was put on hold on a temporary basis, Saif Ali Khan offered his daughter, Sara Ali Khan the flick Jawani Jaaneman. The offer was scrapped later as Kedarnath project restarted.

Saif Ali Khan's iconic song Ole Ole from the movie Yeh Dilagi was re-created in Jawani Jaaneman. He was not eager for the re-creation but he had to agree for the filmmakers and producers.

The movie marked the debut for actor Aalia Furniturewala.

This is the very first movie where Tabu and Saif Ali Khan starred opposite each other.

Jawani Jaaneman released in mere 28 days after the release of Saif Ali Khan's highly anticipated role of Udhaybhan in Tanhaji, released in the year 2020.

Farida Jalal makes a comeback with the movie after a very long time. The actor is popular for her roles in films including Paras, Henna and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. All of these movies bagged her several awards.

