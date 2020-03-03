Tabu’s Majestic Looks In Stunning Red Outfits you Must Check Out

Tabu is widely considered to be one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Recently, the actor appeared in Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F in pivotal roles. Her voguish attires in this movie were highly appreciated, besides her unique character.

She is quite active on social media and graces fans with her gorgeous looks. The actor shares pictures of her dressed in gowns, detailed sarees, and stunning ensembles. If you have missed anything, we have compiled some of her best looks in classic red outfits.

Here is a compilation of Tabu’s majestic looks in sheer red outfits

1. Contrast shades’ fusion of glossy pink and red

Tabu is rocking the contrast shades of red and pink. She had donned a lavish gown featuring ruffles and flares. She has kept her hair straightened with the look.

2. Stylish red attire featuring flares and a plunging neckline

Tabu is known for her utter simplicity. She has opted for a classic red one-piece flaunting its flares. The dress also features a plunging neckline.

3. Taking polka dot fashion to a whole new level

Tabu has worn a red collared dress. This outfit has white polka dots in a linear pattern. Tabu has sported beige strappy heels for a complete look.

4. All about ruffles and glamour

In a public appearance, Tabu donned an off-shoulder gown. She carried a dazzling red gown featuring ruffles with sheer grace. For a rounded-off look, she sported a red lip colour.

5. Stylish red pants are acing the style game

Tabu is acing the fashion game in this unique red skinny pants. She has paired it with a cool white shirt with a v-neckline. For a complete look, she kept her hair open.



