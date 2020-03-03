Tabu’s Majestic Looks In Stunning Red Outfits you Must Check Out

Tabu is widely considered to be one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Recently, the actor appeared in Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F in pivotal roles. Her voguish attires in this movie were highly appreciated, besides her unique character.
She is quite active on social media and graces fans with her gorgeous looks. The actor shares pictures of her dressed in gowns, detailed sarees, and stunning ensembles. If you have missed anything, we have compiled some of her best looks in classic red outfits.
Tabu is rocking the contrast shades of red and pink. She had donned a lavish gown featuring ruffles and flares. She has kept her hair straightened with the look.
Tabu is known for her utter simplicity. She has opted for a classic red one-piece flaunting its flares. The dress also features a plunging neckline.
Tabu has worn a red collared dress. This outfit has white polka dots in a linear pattern. Tabu has sported beige strappy heels for a complete look.
In a public appearance, Tabu donned an off-shoulder gown. She carried a dazzling red gown featuring ruffles with sheer grace. For a rounded-off look, she sported a red lip colour.
Tabu is acing the fashion game in this unique red skinny pants. She has paired it with a cool white shirt with a v-neckline. For a complete look, she kept her hair open.
