Tabu On "reconnecting" With Her 'A Suitable Boy' Director After Their 'The Namesake' Days

Tabu will be seen in the silver screen opoposite Saif Ali Khan and newbie Alaya F in a comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman which will hit the theatres on January 31, 2020. The actress is also gearing up for her next which is a BBC One original series called A Suitable Boy. She is collaborating with Mira Nair after 14 years and talked about her experience on reuniting with the director.

Tabu shares her opinion on Mira Nair

Tabu had last worked with Mira Nair in The Namesake. Talking about A Suitable Boy in an interview with a daily portal, Tabu reportedly said that Mira still had the same energy as before. She also felt that the director had not aged “at all” since their The Namesake days. The actor also added that Nair always collaborates with people with whom she had worked earlier forming strong bonds with them. Tabu also reportedly expressed her excitement to be working and “reconnecting” with her The Namesake director. She complimented Mira saying that she can “create something magical”.

Tabu and Mira Nair are collaborating on the BBC One original series of A Suitable Boy which is based on a novel by Vikram Seth. The movie also stars Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala and Rasika Duggal. Tabu and Ishaan Khatter had also shared a glimpse of their upcoming project which created quite a buzz on the internet.

A Suitable Boy is also reportedly Tabu’s debut on the digital platform. The script of the web series has been adapted from the novel by Andrew Davies. Author Vikram Seth had also reportedly revealed in an interview with a daily portal that initially he was anxious about his story being made into a film. But he added that he was glad that his story was in the "safe yet inspiring hands" of Andrew Davies and Mira Nair. A Suitable Boy is touted to stream on the internet from June 2020.

