Unseen Pic Of The Day: Tabu & Kamal Haasan's Pic From 'Chachi 420' Is Truly Unmissable

Kamal Haasan and Tabu are among the most acclaimed actors in South India. The duo goes on to enjoy a massive fan following and also go on to have many fan pages on several social media platforms. Recently, a fan page went on to share an unseen picture of the duo from the movie Chachi 420 as it completes 23 years. On seeing this picture, fans are sure to go all gaga over it as it is truly unmissable.

In the major throwback picture, Tabu and Kamal Haasan can be seen performing a dance and are beautifully captured doing a similar step. Tabu can be seen donning a bright red saree along with golden borders and a similar blouse. She completed her look with traditional gold jewellery and opted for a middle parting bun hairdo, well-done brows, and bold lips.

Kamal Haasan, who essays the role of Chachi, can be seen wearing a red and maroon coloured saree with a similar blouse. He completed his look with peal jewellery and opted for a bun hairdo, and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the fan page went on to pen a sweet note about the movie and photo. It read as, “#23YearsOfChachi420 (Dec 19) Dauda Dauda Bhaga Bhaga Sa”. It added, “Comedy-drama by #KamalHaasan with #Tabu #AmrishPuri #OmPuri #PareshRawal #JohnyWalker #AyeshaJhulka #FatimaSanaShaikh #VishalBhardwaj”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was shared online, netizens could not stop themselves from gushing on how much they love the post. The post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to recall scenes from the film. While some penned some sweet messages. One of the users wrote, “One of my favourite movies”. While the other one wrote, “beautiful”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the movie

Chachi 420 is one of Kamal Haasan's most famous Hindi movies. This was a remake of a Tamil film inspired by a popular American comedy-drama movie, Mrs. Doubtfire. Both the Hindi and Tamil versions were played by Kamal Haasan. Actors including Amrish Puri, Tabu, Om Puri, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Walker, Atul Agnihotri were part of the Hindi version. The film is considered one of the finest in Kamal Haasan's career as he received massive praise from critics for his performance.

