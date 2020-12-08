Tabu Says That She And Director Mira Nair Are A ‘Hit-pair’, Waits For A Hat-trick With Her

The Suitable Boy actor Tabu says that her creative partnership with filmmaker Mira Nair makes the duo a “hit pair” as this was the second project that the two did together. She says that she and Nair might be on a hat-trick soon in a recent interview with PTI. Read along to know more excerpts from the interview.

Tabu says that she and director Mira Nair are a ‘Hit-pair’

The Suitable Boy, that recently made to Indian and international screens, was the second project that Tabu and Mira Nair did together. Their last project together was 2006, the screen adaptation of the Jhumpa Lahiri novel The Namesake which was critically acclaimed and universally appreciated by audiences. The story revolved around an Indian immigrant family in the US, and Tabu played the wife of Irrfan Khan while the movie also featured Kal Penn and Sahira Nair.

Now, the director and actor reunited after a decade for A Suitable Boy, which is based on a 1993 novel by Vikram Seth of the same name. The six-part series initially aired on BBC One for the audiences of UK and Ireland, followed by a Netflix release for the Indian audience. Tabu said, "We are a hit couple. In Hindi movies that is the term used for hero and heroine who are very lucky for each other - Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor”.

She further said, “So I told her, 'Mira we are a hit pair now. We have to do a hat-trick soon.' I hope she does it soon. I’m waiting”. The actor expressed how she is waiting to do another project with the director and that Nair is a part of her life. She said, “I’m happy to have this association. It's very special for an actor and director to have that kind of synergy”.

The National Award winner said that these things only come in patches for people in their life and career. She says, “These things come in patches in your career and in your life -- these associations, collaborations that really impact you and impact things around you. So I just feel so lucky to have found that with Mira”. Talking about the character, she also says, “I knew that whatever happens, this character is going to come out looking and appearing very beautiful. The physical setting of Saeeda Bai's court would have a lot of aesthetic”.

