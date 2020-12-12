Simran To Reprise Tabu's Role In Tamil Remake Of Ayushman Khurrana Starrer 'Andhadhun'

Actor Tabu was critically appreciated for her role in the film Andhadhun. Now actor Simran Bagga is all set to step into Tabu’s shoes for the untitled Tamil remake of Andhadhun. The film will be directed by JJ Fredrick. As per reports by The News Minute, Simran Bagga has been finalised for the part of the project and is quite excited to be taking up this role. Simran said that the role is going to be bold yet challenging.

Simran to play Tabu's role from 'Andhadhun'

While speaking about her role, Simran Bagga said that Andadhun was a landmark in Indian cinema and reached audiences in different regions. Playing Tabu’s role will be a huge responsibility but she said that she is looking forward to essay the role and be a part of the Tamil remake. She wishes to see herself in this new avatar and is quite excited. She says her character will be seen throughout the film and she is confident that this will be a feather in her hat.

The report further added that the shoot will begin in 2021. Actor Prashant will be reprising Ayushmann Khurrana’s role from the original film and is currently in the process of shedding some weight for the role. He will be playing a lead role in the film while the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. Thiyagarajan believes Prashant will be perfect for the role because he’s a pianist in real life. He has passed Grade 4 in piano at the Trinity College of London.

Thiyagarajan said they have a piano at home and Prashant plays it every single day, adding that this role will be a cakewalk for him. He also confirmed that Tabu was approached to play a role in the remake but she turned down the offer to essay her own role from the original film.

Producer Thiyagarajan also admitted that every big production house tried to acquire the rights of Andhadhun. But since the producer had been in talks with Bollywood since the film’s release, they managed to get the rights. Actor Dhanush was also interested in acquiring the Tamil remake rights of Andhadhun and expressed his interest while promoting his Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakhir.

