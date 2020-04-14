Tabu's Instagram Account Is A Treasure Trove Of Throwback Pictures

Tabu is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Jawaani Jaaneman. The veteran actor started her film career as a teenager. Her very first film went uncredited, but soon she became the lead actor in Telugu film Coolie No. 1 in 1991 and later starred in Vijaypath, Maachis and films like Chachi 420.

Tabu has been uploading throwback pictures from her films, with her sister and mother, and also of Hollywood's formerly famous singers on her social media. Tabu's Instagram is an album of throwback pictures that fans are sure to fall in love with.

Look at all the throwback pictures here:

Tabu posted a picture of her song Chandani Bar that has completed 18 years. She also captioned the picture by writing, "Chandni Bar adult ho gayi.18 years of Chandni Bar. "

While celebrating the completion of 25 years of her film Vijaypath, Tabu posted the poster of the film on her Instagram account. She also captioned the picture by writing, "Celebrating 25 years. @ajaydevgn #timevideo @anumalikmusic Farukh Siddiqui and success."

Another throwback picture that Tabu posted on her Instagram was to celebrate the success of her film 'Maqbool' which was released in 2004. She also captioned the picture by writing, "This day 2004. Maqbool and I. Thank you for the love of Maqbool lovers."

Tabu's photos of throwback are glazing on her Instagram account. Another picture she posted is from 1998. She captioned the picture with, "1998. Hu Tu Tu"

Tabu posted her childhood picture with her sister. She captioned the photo, "Fist up always! No prizes for guessing."

Celebrating the 20 years of success of her film 'Macchis', Tabu posted the poster of the film on Instagram. She thanked the filmmaker Gulzar for making the film.

