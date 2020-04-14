The Debate
Tabu's Instagram Account Is A Treasure Trove Of Throwback Pictures

Bollywood News

Beautiful actor Tabu has shared several throwback pictures of her film and personal life. Check out all these pictures from Tabu's Instagram account

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tabu

Tabu is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Jawaani Jaaneman. The veteran actor started her film career as a teenager. Her very first film went uncredited, but soon she became the lead actor in Telugu film Coolie No. 1 in 1991 and later starred in Vijaypath, Maachis and films like Chachi 420.

Also Read: Tabu Is An Aesthete And These Instances Surely Prove It

Tabu has been uploading throwback pictures from her films, with her sister and mother, and also of Hollywood's formerly famous singers on her social media. Tabu's Instagram is an album of throwback pictures that fans are sure to fall in love with.

Also Read: Tabu's 'Life Of Pi': Interesting Trivia About The Movie You Must Check Out

Look at all the throwback pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Tabu posted a picture of her song Chandani Bar that has completed 18 years. She also captioned the picture by writing, "Chandni Bar adult ho gayi.18 years of Chandni Bar. "

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

While celebrating the completion of 25 years of her film Vijaypath, Tabu posted the poster of the film on her Instagram account. She also captioned the picture by writing, "Celebrating 25 years. @ajaydevgn #timevideo @anumalikmusic Farukh Siddiqui and success."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Another throwback picture that Tabu posted on her Instagram was to celebrate the success of her film 'Maqbool' which was released in 2004. She also captioned the picture by writing, "This day 2004. Maqbool and I. Thank you for the love of Maqbool lovers."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Tabu's photos of throwback are glazing on her Instagram account. Another picture she posted is from 1998. She captioned the picture with, "1998. Hu Tu Tu"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Also Read: Tabu's 2003 Film Maqbool Was Supposed To Have Akshay Kumar As Lead. Learn More Trivia Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Tabu posted her childhood picture with her sister. She captioned the photo, "Fist up always! No prizes for guessing."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Celebrating the 20 years of success of her film 'Macchis', Tabu posted the poster of the film on Instagram. She thanked the filmmaker Gulzar for making the film.

Also Read: Tabu's Empowering Roles In 21st Century That Prove She Is Way Ahead Of Time

 

 

