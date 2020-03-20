Tabu Is Bollywood Filmmakers' Favorite Actor And THESE Films Are Proof

Tabu's 2018 film Andhadhun opposite Ayushmann Khurrana was one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood, where she played the antagonist in the film. Tabu won millions of hearts with her performance in Andhadhun. Tabu has undoubtedly become the top pick for several filmmakers of Bollywood considering the fact that she has starred in multiple big banner films, playing lead roles. Here is a list of Tabu's recent Bollywood film releases where she played the role perfectly to the tee.

De De Pyaar De

Tabu, alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, played the lead role in Akiv Ali's rom-com De De Pyaar De. She played the role of Ajay Devgn's ex-wife in the film, and her banter with Devgn in the film was lauded by the audience. The film grossed over ₹140 crores worldwide and became a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Bharat

Yet another big banner film, Salman Khan's Bharat starred Tabu in a pivotal role too. Apart from Salman and Tabu, the star cast of the film included Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, and Disha Patani. This Kabir Khan directorial is a post-independence drama film that released in 2019. Bharat emerged as a box office success as it minted over ₹320 crores worldwide.

Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is Tabu's latest box office release that marked the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F in Bollywood. Tabu, alongside Saif Ali Khan, played the lead role in this comedy-drama. Saif and Tabu were seen sharing the screen space together after 20 years. The duo was last seen is Biwi No.1 and Hum Sath Sath Hai that released in 1999.

Tabu will next be seen sharing the screen space with the current heartthrob of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan for the first time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is the sequel of Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa and also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. It is slated to hit the silver screens on July 31, 2020.

