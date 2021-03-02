'Tadap': Ahan Shetty flaunts rugged look in Bollywood debut, Tara shares release date

Actor Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria directorial Tadap. The love story will feature actress Tara Sutaria opposite Ahan. The Student of the Year 2 actress took to Instagram and treated fans with the poster of the film and also revealed the release date. The poster showed a bruised Ahan hugging Tara. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 24, 2021.

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starter Tadap's release date out

While captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Yeh pyaar ki #Tadap ab anjaam tak le jayegi... Experience the magic in #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story Releases in cinemas on September 24, 2021.” After releasing the first poster, the makers unveiled another poster of the film that gave details about Ahan’s character. The new star is seen in a rugged avatar as he smokes while lying on a bike.

Calling his character “fierce”, Tara wrote, “Presenting the fierce @ahan.shetty in our incredible love story.” Ahan also shared the poster of his Bollywood debut and thanked Milan Luthria and Sajid Nadiadwala for ‘believing in’ him. “Yeh pyaar ki #Tadap ab anjaam tak le jayegi 🔥❤️ Thank you #sajidnadiadwala, sir, for giving me this opportunity and Milan sir for believing in me… #Tadap releasing in cinemas on 24th September,” he wrote along with the poster.

The upcoming film is a remake of RX100, a Telugu film starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead. Talking about the film, director Milan said,

“The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga that will leave the audience surprised. It is a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry.”

The shooting for the film had begun in August 2019 at a theatre named Central Plaza in Mumbai. In the film, Ahan's character will be shown running a movie theatre. Apart from Ahan, Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya made her Bollywood Debut in 2015 with Hero where she was seen sharing screen space with Sooraj Pancholi.

