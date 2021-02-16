Ahan Shetty Says "good To Be Back" As He Returns To Football And Joins All Stars Team

Ahan Shetty seemed extremely thrilled to be back on the football field after a long wait. The star kid has been an active player for the All-Stars football games. However, due to the pandemic restrictions, the games were held back and thus a number of stars did not get to play. Hence, Ahan Shetty seemed very happy about returning to the field and posted a picture to celebrate that moment.

Ahan Shetty says "good to be back" as he returns to football

Taking to Instagram, Ahan Shetty posted a picture in which he can be seen charging towards the ball as he prepares for a strike. The star kid was seen in all sports clothing including a neon vest. He posted two pictures from his game and seemed extremely happy as he was playing. He took to the caption to write that he feels good to be back on the field and proceeded to tag the All-Stars team. After ending the short and sweet caption, Ahan Shetty’s fans too joined him in the comments section praising him for an amazing photograph. The fans seemed delighted with Ahan’s return to the football field and thus praised the young star kid.

The official all-stars football team account too posted the same picture of Ahan Shetty on their profile. In the caption, they mentioned that football is for eternity and thus tried to symbolise the passion for the game. After a bunch of hashtags, the caption ended from their end and fans reacted to the image praising the actor for being back on the field. Just a few days ago, the stars joined each other for a football session. Ranbir Kapoor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ahan Shetty and a number of other stars and players were seen in the team picture. The stars came together to play a game on Valentine's day and thus the All-Stars Instagram handle posted glimpses from their game. Ahan Shetty was seen in all smiles as he posted for the team picture and thus the actor seemed happy to finally be back to playing after a long wait.

