Tahir Raj Bhasin Posts Pictures From Green Room, Begins Filming For Next Netflix Project

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin took to Instagram on Friday, March 5, to share behind the scenes green room pictures, as he is preparing for shooting his upcoming Netflix project. The actor recently unveiled that he would be starring alongside Sonakshi Sinha in Bulbul Tarang, as part of the Netflix new Indian content release strategy. He is also set to make an appearance in another Netflix project titled Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein alongside Anchal Singh. Sharing the pictures, Tahir Raj Bhasin wrote in his caption, "Green Room. The game before the game. #NetflixIndia #ShootDiaries." Take a look at the picture here.

Tahir Raj Bhasin to star alongside Sonakshi Sinha in Bulbul Tarang

Tahir Raj Bhasin's upcoming Netflix film Bulbul Tarang opposite Sonakshi Sinha will be directed by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu Fame. Tahir wrote on his Instagram caption, "When Rishi met Bulbul he knew his life would change forever. He just didn’t know how much. What happens when Bulbul embarks on the journey of making an innocent dream a reality? A story like never before! So excited to announce Bulbul Tarang. Directed by #ShreeNarayanSingh." Take a look at the post here.

Tahir Raj Bhasin in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Netflix

Tahir also took to Instagram to share a still from his upcoming web series titled Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Netflix. The series is created by Sidharth Sengupta and co-stars Anchal Singh and Shweta Tripathi. The release date for the show is not yet confirmed. Tahir wrote on Instagram, "What if what you're running away from is what you seek the most? So excited for you to see Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein - a dark thriller filled with suspense that'll keep you on the edge of your seat coming soon to @netflix_in #AbMenuMeinSabNew". Take a look at the post here.

Tahir Raj Bhasin on the work front

Tahir Raj will next be seen in the Kabir Khan directorial 83, where he will play the role of legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya among others. The sports drama will release on June 4, 2021, in multiple languages. Meanwhile, Tahir has completed shooting for his upcoming film Looop Lapeta with Taapsee Pannu, an Indian adaptation of the 1998 German classic thriller Run Lola Run.

