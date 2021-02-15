Tahir Raj Bhasin Enjoys Goa Vibe, Says 'it Feels Like Home Now'

Tahir Raj Bhasin is currently in Goa shooting for the upcoming thriller-comedy film titled Looop Lapeta, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. Looop Lapeta will be a Hindi adaptation of the classic German film, Run Lola Run, which released back in 1998. The Hindi remake will be directed by Aakash Bhatia, who will also mark his debut as a film director. The actor took to Instagram and shared glimpses from the film's set in Goa.

Tahir Raj Bhasin's photos

Chhichhore actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is in Goa for the shooting of his film, Looop Lapeta. He shared glimpses of his look from the movie and talked about how Goa's vibe has started to feel like home for him. The cast and crew have been there for the past 41 days and only two days of shoot remain. Tahir Raj Bhasin's caption read, "Goa’s vibe is starting to feel like home. We’re on day 41 with the 48-hour countdown ticking before we close the looop. Savouring the camera’s being tied, hung, immersed, and flown wherever I look!"

The actor could be seen wearing a burnt orange outfit with shades of the same color and a bright green bandana to complete the look. Tahir has close to 208K followers on the social networking site and his latest post garnered close to 13K likes within a couple of hours. Fans and followers of the Mardaani actor showered him with compliments in the comments section. While one read, "Tahir you are really so smart. O my GodðŸ˜±ðŸ™€ðŸ¤¯ðŸ™€ðŸ¤¯ðŸ™€ðŸ¤¯", another fan wrote, "That dimpleâ¤ï¸".

Tahir Raj Bhasin's look from Looop Lapeta

Tahir Raj Bhasin posted the first look of his character Satya for the film Looop Lapeta on Instagram on February 9, 2021. His caption read, "If there was a quicker way of making 2-minute noodles, Satya would find a way! I’ve had an incredible time playing him and am super kicked about this first look. Meet Satya! The irreverent, lovable “jholer" in the year's craziest ride, Looop Lapeta." Tahir wore the same orange outfit in the character unveiling post which he donned in his latest pictures as well. He gave out hippie vibes with his bright clothes and a brown duffel bag, along with the green headgear.

Tahir Raj Bhasin's movies

Tahir will be next seen with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the much-anticipated sports-drama, 83. The Kabir Khan-directorial chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. The actor was last seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore and is known for his characters in Mardaani, Force 2, Kai Po Che among others.

Image Credits: Tahir Raj Bhasin Official Instagram Account

