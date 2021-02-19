Tahir Raj Bhasin Shares 'Loop Lapeta' Update, Calls It A 'mad Roller Coaster Ride'

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been keeping fans updated about the developments of his upcoming movie venture Loop Lapeta. On February 18, Tahir, took to Instagram and went on to share that he has wrapped up shooting his film with a crew picture. While doing so the actor also went on to thank everyone who has been a part of the project.

ALSO READ| Tahir Raj Bhasin Enjoys Goa Vibe, Says 'it Feels Like Home Now'

Tahir Raj Bhasin shares Loop Lapeta update

The actor went on to share a slew of unit pictures in which the entire crew of the film can be seen smiling as the camera captures them. Tahir accompanied the photographs with a heartfelt caption addressing how the film hit pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor explained how the entire team came back strong to finish the entire project in style. In totality, this shooting venture was nothing less than a ‘mad roller coaster’ ride for him. Take a look at the post below:

You start working as a film crew and somewhere along the way you become a unit. Thank you for the awesomeness guys. Here’s to the #LooopLapeta unit led by @bhatiaaakash and producers @tanuj.garg & @atulkasbekar. The fact that we hit pause in 2020, picked up in a post-pandemic world and made it in to the finish line in style is in itself worth raising a glass to if not two. The mad roller coaster we’ve all bonded over is only the icing. Can’t wait to get this Looop to the world soon. Watch out for the cracking talent of our debut director Aakash Bhatia.

💫 Love & light

ALSO READ| Tahir Raj Bhasin Unveils 1st Look Of Satya In 'Looop Lapeta', Calls His Character "jholer"

Previously, even co-actor Taapsee Pannu shared a still from the film on her social media account. In the intimate photo shared by the actor, Tahir can be seen resting his head on Taapsee’s lap while the latter lovingly holds him and smiles. Explaining the picture, Taapse wrote,"Satya ke liye, it was love at first fight. Aur main... Main bahut bhaag chuki thi. Ab bas paaon tikaana chahti thi. Life se maar khaane ki humein aadat ho gayi thi. Isiliye humne ek dusre ko hi, apna pain killer bana liya. Enter the world of fire n ice! #LooopLapeta (sic)." Check it out below:

ALSO READ| '83 Film Release Date Pushed Further Till June Due To UK Lockdown: Report

ALSO READ| Tahir Raj Bhasin's TB Pictures From Egypt Will Make You Want To Plan A Quick Getaway

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.