Tahir Raj Bhasin Says 'excited To Announce Bulbul Tarang' With Sonakshi Sinha

Tahir Raj Bhasin has been teasing his fans on social media about his upcoming project. He had also shared a video yesterday where he is seen recreating the Netflix tune. The actor today took to his official Instagram handle and made a big announcement about his next film. Tahir shared that he will be next seen in the Netflix film Bulbul Tarang with Sonakshi Sinha. For all the people who are wondering about Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sonakshi Sinha’s Bulbul Tarang, here is everything you need to know about it.

Tahir Raj Bhasin announces Bulbul Tarang with Sonakshi Sinha

Tahir Raj Bhasin took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture with Sonakshi Sinha. In the caption of the post, the actor shared his excitement and announced the next project Bulbul Tarang. The movie will be helmed by Shree Narayan Singh and will soon be available to stream for the audience on Netflix.

He also tagged the team of the movie and the official account of Netflix India to share the news. Talking about his character and the movie, Tahir wrote, “When Rishi met Bulbul he knew his life would change forever. He just didn’t know how much. What happens when Bulbul embarks on the journey of making an innocent dream a reality? A story like never before!” Here is a look at Tahir’s Instagram post.

The picture shared by Tahir Raj Bhasin is a collage of his and Sonakshi Sinha’s picture. Sonakshi is seen wearing a traditional yellow coloured dress with her hair let loose while Tahir is wearing a maroon shirt and burgundy trouser. As soon as he shared the news on his Instagram, fans flooded the comments section of the post and shared their excitement. Various fans shared that they are excited about the movie while some of them also praised the fresh pairing of Tahir and Sonakshi Sinha. Several users also wished all the best for the movie. Here is a look at some of the comments on Tahir’s Instagram post.

Sonakshi Sinha in Bulbul Tarang

Bulbul Tarang is one of the upcoming new films on Netflix. According to a report by PTI, the film is supposed to be a social drama that is inspired by a true incident. Sonakshi Sinha also took to her official Instagram handle to share the announcement of Bulbul Tarang. She made the announcement with a picture of herself that looks like from the upcoming movie. She captioned the post by saying, “Meet Bulbul... A girl out to make her dream come true.âœ¨ thrilled to announce my next film #BulbulTarang streaming soon on @netflix_in.”

Image Credits: Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

