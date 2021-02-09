Tahir Raj Bhasin Unveils 1st Look Of Satya In 'Looop Lapeta', Calls His Character "jholer"

Tahir Raj Bhasin posted the first look of his character Satya for the film Looop Lapeta on Instagram today, February 9, 2021. He gave a quick introduction about his character via the caption. He said that if there were a faster way to make two-minute noodles, the character of Satya would have found that out. He went on to say that he had the best time playing the character and was really happy to see the way the first look had come out.

He described his character as ‘irreverent’, ‘lovable’ and called him a “jholer”. He called the film, Looop Laapeta the ‘craziest ride’ of the year. He further gave credits to the team involved in the film.

Tahir Raj Bhasin's look in Looop Lapeta

In the picture, Tahir Raj Bhasin’s look is giving off a vibe of the character of Satya. The style that he is sporting is very distinct and one that looks like a “hippie”. While wearing a well-thought-out, colour coordinated outfit, he manages to pull off contrast in the form of his headgear. The contrast could possibly suggest a contradiction to the character will present in the film. Tahir Raj Bhasin is wearing varying shades of orange.

His t-shirt is of burnt orange colour over which he wears a light orange shirt which is unbuttoned. His sunglasses have the orange tint of the rest of his outfit. He is also carrying a duffel bag which is a brown that compliments the orange tones. He is wearing dark pants which is only just hinted at in the picture and the look is tied together with a bright green bandana on his head. The green stands out in the ocean of oranges and browns.

The character of Satya in Looop Lapeta, who Tahir Raj Bhasin suggests that he likes everything quick, stands slinging the bag behind his back with one hand as he stares unsmilingly into the camera lens. The posture he holds shows off the irreverence that the actor has spoken of in the caption. He is standing in the middle of what looks like a clothing mill with bundles of thread on either side of him running down in straight lines.

Tahir Raj Bhasin's look in Looop Lapeta looks fresh and interesting. His followers and fans have commented on the picture saying that the look is very interesting and that they were waiting to see the first look of the character of Satya. Comments also suggested that fans are waiting for the film to be released and to watch Tahir Raj Bhasin onscreen.

