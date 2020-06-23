Tahira Kashyap Says Cycling Has 'become Therapy For Mental Well-being'; See Post Here

Tahira Kashyap has often openly shared her views on various issues. And her recent Instagram post shows how she has a different perspective on life. In her latest post, she talked about how small things can change one person's perspective towards life. She wrote all about it in a heartfelt note with the post. Take a look at the post below to know more.

Tahira Kashyap on changing one's perspective

On June 22, Tahira Kashyap shared a post where she is seen in a full black sports outfit and white sneakers as she went out for cycling. She was also seen sporting other safety equipment in the pic. Take a look at the picture here.

(Source: Tahira Kashyap's Public relations team)

Tahira Kashyap captioned the post and wrote:

“I took to cycling as a sport and also to declutter mentally but I realised I was viewing the same roads, trees and houses with a different perspective. I was finding beauty in nature that I had never before appreciated let alone acknowledged. It is extremely therapeutic. Earlier on it meant only exercise for the physical aspect but now it has become a therapy for my mental well being and happiness too. I have shared some of the pictures I have clicked on my Instagram. They might not be the best pictures but each one has a lot of my heart- as I truly valued and appreciated what I saw."

Last week, after the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Tahira had taken to her Twitter and shared a motivational post on along with a beautiful picture of nature. In the post, the director-writer wrote about human qualities and how people should look at the world with a new and fresh determination.

Tahira, in the post, shared a picture of sunset which is surrounded by flowers. In the post, she wrote how she can sense the spirit of “hope, bloom, grow and expand” inside her. She also spoke about how mental illness and depression and expressed that people should share their life with someone.

She added that it is in human nature to feel low and deserted sometimes and talked about is the best way to get over it sharing it with someone. She also asked her followers to make fresh determinations and lead a goal-oriented life. Take a look at Tahira Kashyap's motivational post here.

I took this picture yesterday & was attracted to its beauty. But today I see it saying HOPE, BLOOM, GROW, EXPAND. I can see the shift happening in me. It’s absolutely human to feel low... but let this feeling pass. Let’s make fresh determinations & lead a mission oriented life! pic.twitter.com/y5M2ooTxTC — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) June 16, 2020

