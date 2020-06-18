Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap's Mumbai House Is All About Art & Creativity; See

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most talked-about couples of the Bollywood film industry. Time and again, the duo has given major relationship goals to their fans. It doesn’t only end there, the couple never fails to disappoint fans be it fashion or giving parental advice. The young couple’s house may be a dream house for many fans as it is a perfect reflection of their creativity and aptly gives out aesthetic vibes.

Ayushmann Khurranna and Tahira Kashyap live in a seven-bedroom flat which is spread across 4,000 square feet. The decor of their house is reportedly completed by Tnisha Bhata, who is Tahira Kashyap’s friend. Their house is all about music and art which revolves around basic elements like its colour. It is white, simple and elegant.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s house is filled with colourful art pieces, modernised furniture, fancy lights and more which makes the house look more appealing. A corner of the house is specially dedicated to bookshelf which features ample books. The walls of the house have many pictures of Ayushmann and his family placed on the wall.

Their balcony is an apt place for photoshoots. The living of their house hosts ivory couch a glass centre table along with a marble side table. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap live in the house along with their kids Virajveer and Varushka. The views of their ethereal house can be seen through their social media posts.

On the professional front, Ayushamann Khurrana recently essayed the role of Baankey in Gulabo Sitabo. The comedy-drama movie was helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Bankrolled jointly by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Set in Lucknow, Gulabo Sitabo stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana as warring men.

The plot of the movie sees how two scheming men get caught up in a game of leading one another. Each of them tries to attract other members to join their clan. Both of them have agendas of their own. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Gulabo Sitabo could not get a theatrical release. The movie was released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020, and it has garnered positive reception from fans and critics alike.

