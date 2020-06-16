Tahira Kashyap Shares Motivational Post On Mental Illness, Says 'it’s Human To Feel Low'

The demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being considered as a wakeup call for many who are battling with mental illness. Several Bollywood stars are sharing posts on social media, asking people to speak about their stories of mental illness. Recently, versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap shared a motivational post on Twitter along with a beautiful picture. The director, writer described human qualities in the post and also asked people to start new with “fresh determinations.”

Tahira Kashyap shares a motivational post

The director shared a beautiful sunset picture surrounded by flowers. Tahira explained that she was attracted by this beauty and the next day she could sense a mix-bag of emotions inside her. She wrote that she can sense a spirit of “hope, bloom, grow and expand” happening inside her. Further, Tahira indirectly spoke about mental illness, depression that people are going through in life, but also advised people to let go of that feeling by sharing it with someone. She wrote that it is human nature to feel low and deserted sometimes, but according to Tahira, letting that feeling pass is the best way. She concluded the post by mentioning that its time that people should make fresh determinations and lead a mission-oriented life.

Read: 'Flaunt Them Like Your Bright Smile': Tahira Kashyap Pens Poem Sharing Her Mastectomy Scar

Read: Tahira Kashyap Talks About Environment, Says 'If We Disrupt Nature's Flow, It'll Backfire'

I took this picture yesterday & was attracted to its beauty. But today I see it saying HOPE, BLOOM, GROW, EXPAND. I can see the shift happening in me. It’s absolutely human to feel low... but let this feeling pass. Let’s make fresh determinations & lead a mission oriented life! pic.twitter.com/y5M2ooTxTC — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) June 16, 2020

Several fans of the director took to the comment section to thank her for the encouraging words. There were others who praised the picture which was cicked by Tahira while the others appreciated the way she managed to compare it with human nature. One of the users wrote that he is all set to live a mission-oriented life, begrudgingly. Another user lauded her post and called it "lovely." A third user echoed similar sentiments and called her click as "beautiful."

A mission oriented life, unbegrudingly.. :) — Surabhi Diwan (@SurabhiDiwan) June 16, 2020

Lovely 🥺💛 — Chillao mat, attack aa jaayega😏 (@crazy_fangurl02) June 16, 2020

Beautiful pic n though — Chahatt Khanna (@TheChahatt) June 16, 2020

That is a beautiful pic.....💚💚 — Khizra Irfan (@KhizraIrfan4) June 16, 2020

Sometime back, in an interview with a leading news daily, Tahira Kashyap remarked that the world is a reflection of the past actions and to have a better future, humans need to make correct choices in the present. Adding to the same, she revealed that people have a tendency to think that they are different from the environment and beleive that they are two different entities all together. Reacting to the conjecture, Tahira Kashyap remarked that it is high time for people to realize that they are one. Tahira Kashyap further revealed that if people disrupt the flow of nature, a backfire is bound to happen.

(Image credit: Tahira Kashyap/Instagram)

Read: Tahira Kashyap & ‌Ayushmann Khurrana Sport Similar Outfits And Give A Strong Message

Read: Tahira Kashyap Opens Up About Directing Ayushmann, Says She Needs To 'earn A Position'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.