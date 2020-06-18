Tahira Kashyap Posts Picture Of Lord Shiva, Asks 'Did You Notice Too?'

Tahira Kashyap recently uploaded a picture on her Instagram that shows a statue of Lord Shiva. The picture is quite beautiful as Tahira plays with the sunlight in her frame. She also mentioned how she happened to see the statue when she was out cycling.

Tahira asks her followers if they notice it too

Tahira Kashyap, author and director, recently took to her Instagram to take her fans on a journey with her. She uploaded a picture of Lord Shiva's statue, which was very carefully taken. Tahira wrote how she had spotted the statue when she was out cycling and had come back to get the specific shot

In the shot, only Lord Shiva's Trishul is exposed to the sunlight. The entire picture has a blue shade and has surroundings of trees. Tahira explained the capture well in her caption, she wrote - I went cycling yesterday as a part of my routine and was intrigued by this lovely image, but the light wasn’t falling on it. So I calculated the time and went in half an hour earlier today, and was fascinated by how the sunlight was falling only on the Trishul just made my day! Did you notice too? Also, I waited for a bird to enter the frame. She also put some hashtags like - #cyclingchronicles, #candid, #candidphotography and #everydaystories.

Many people responded to the author's picture, celebrities like Gunnet Monga and Poppy Jabbal responded on the post. The common question that the celebs and the fans where asking was related to the whereabouts of the statue.

Picture Credit: Tahira Kashyap's Instagram

Tahira keeps capturing everyday moments around her. Her personal Instagram handle is filled with natural pictures like her last post shows a beautiful tree with pink flowers. She accompanied the picture with a Buddhist perspective on determination. The post has received a lot of positive comments as well.

Tahira Kashyap has had lots of ups and downs in her personal life that the author shared with her fans online and in her books. Tahira battled cancer and also shared the pictures of her scars on IG. She has written a couple of books as well. Tahira also wrote and directed short films like Toffee and Pinni. Currently, she is working on a new book.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Tahira Kashyap's Instagram

