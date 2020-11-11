Tahira Kashyap Shares Her 'new Determination' For Fitness, Says 'working Towards It'

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap recently shared pictures from her morning workout routine while flaunting her “fitter self.” In the pictures, Tahira expressed her experience of waking up early morning for a jog for the first time while posing for a selfie on the streets. Apart from this, Tahira also mentioned that she is working hard to follow her routine every day.

Tahira Kashyap shares her morning fitness regime

While captioning the post on Twitter, Tahira wrote that she is determined now to maintain a healthy living with her fitness regime. She further wrote that she is not waiting for any New Year resolutions. Tahira also mentioned that the pictures are from her early morning quick jog/walk by the lake for the first time. She also revealed that walking was not an easy task as she is not an early riser and she is working hard towards it.

New determinations!

Towards a fitter self. Not waiting for new year! Early morning at the lake for a quick jog/walk for the first time (not an early riser, but now working towards it) Sun being the only filter #lake #nofilter #earlymorning pic.twitter.com/ukCil0YPH6 — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) November 11, 2020

In 2018, filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s life met with a roadblock when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Followed by the diagnosis, she had to undergo painful sessions of chemotherapy, medication, mastectomy, and reconstruction, and while all of it could have crushed her spirit, Tahira emerged from the experience, stronger, braver, and more positive.

Meanwhile, Tahira has been receiving rave reviews for her latest released book 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman that describes the life of a woman who tackles everything in life with a smiling face. Author Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram and shared an IGTV featuring a rapid-fire interview through her official handle on October 13, 2020, Tuesday. Besides sharing her memorable moments, she also revealed one of the most important commandments from the 12 Commandments of Being A Woman book. While approaching the end, the interviewer asks, “which is the most important commandment?” Many celebrities have taken to their Instagram to praise Kashyap’s book. Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Masaba Gupta, and Varun Dhawan among others are all in praise of the book. Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana have been married for 12 years now. They have two children, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

(Image credit: Tahira Kashyap/ Instagram)

